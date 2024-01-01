$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI Cooper Clubman
Cooper NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the world of iconic design and modern versatility with the 2019 MINI Cooper Clubman. This unique compact car combines MINI's signature charm with practicality, offering a spacious interior, advanced technology, and dynamic performance for an unforgettable driving experience.
Key Features:
Distinctive Design: Turn heads with the Clubman's iconic split rear doors, bold front grille, and sleek body lines.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space, with comfortable seating for five and flexible storage options.
Turbocharged Performance: Experience the thrill of the turbocharged 1.5L 3-cylinder engine, delivering 134 horsepower for responsive acceleration.
Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected with the 6.5-inch display, Bluetooth® connectivity, and MINI Connected services.
Safety First: Drive with peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, parking sensors, and automatic emergency braking.
Why Choose the 2019 MINI Cooper Clubman?
The 2019 MINI Cooper Clubman offers a perfect blend of style, functionality, and fun. Its compact size makes it ideal for city driving, while the spacious interior and versatile cargo space make it a great choice for weekend adventures. With its sporty performance and premium features, the Clubman is designed to elevate your driving experience.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
