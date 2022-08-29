$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,693KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9100978
- Stock #: AB1620
- VIN: 1N4BL4BW0KN328586
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1620
- Mileage 51,693 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The Altima has been completely renewed for 2019, offering more efficiency, fun, and technology. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With a comfortable and properly built interior, well composed ride quality, and stylish and modern exterior aesthetics, the all new 2019 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Fully redesigned, fresh, and refined, this Altima is effortlessly keeps up with the times, and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in the all new 2019 Nissan Altima.This sedan has 51,693 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Altima's trim level is S. This all-new Altima S is loaded with some awesome convenience and comfort like dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, an Advanced Drive-Assist Display instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls. Improving your ride and keeping you safe is some great new technology like all-wheel drive, intelligent automatic headlights, an impressive array of airbags, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, and intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering. An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB inputs, and aux input keep you connected in a next-generation cockpit. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Rearview Camera.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Proximity Key
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1