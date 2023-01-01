2019 Nissan Kicks

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 7 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10467891

10467891 Stock #: AH9497A

AH9497A VIN: 3N1CP5CUXKL542638

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # AH9497A

Mileage 27,752 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.