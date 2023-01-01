$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV LOCALLY OWNED
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
- Listing ID: 10467891
- Stock #: AH9497A
- VIN: 3N1CP5CUXKL542638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # AH9497A
- Mileage 27,752 KM
Vehicle Description
BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS
Discover exceptional value and low mileage with our 2019 Nissan Kicks SV, boasting just 27,752 kilometers and available exclusively at Abbotsford Hyundai. This well-maintained compact SUV is the perfect choice for those seeking reliability and efficiency. Skip the uncertainty of buying new and embrace this like-new Kicks SV, offering modern features, efficient performance, and a comfortable ride. Whether you're commuting in Abbotsford or exploring beyond, this Nissan Kicks is ready to accompany you on every journey. Don't miss out on this opportunity; visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and elevate your driving experience with the 2019 Kicks SV. Your adventure starts with low mileage and high value!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
