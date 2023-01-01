$28,900+ tax & licensing
604-857-2657
2019 Nissan Leaf
SV
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$28,900
- Listing ID: 10284852
- Stock #: 23UEBA00922
- VIN: 1N4AZ1CPXKC300922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,528 KM
Vehicle Description
"Introducing the 2019 Nissan Leaf – Revolutionizing your daily drive with innovation and sustainability. Experience the thrill of zero-emission driving while enjoying impressive range and cutting-edge technology. With its sleek design and advanced features, the 2019 Nissan Leaf empowers you to make a bold statement on the road, all while contributing to a greener future. Discover a new era of driving with the 2019 Nissan Leaf." At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
