2019 Nissan Leaf
SV - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
63,198KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10389108
- Stock #: AB1776
- VIN: 1N4AZ1CP5KC302075
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,198 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With an engaging drive, tons of connectivity and convenience, and next-gen safety features, this Leaf is ready to shift your perspective on EVs. This 2019 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Long before notable companies promised EV motoring for the masses, the Nissan Leaf was quietly offering just that. This exciting EV offers an extremely comfortable ride and an aggressive regenerative braking mode that offers the convenience of one-pedal driving. A spacious cabin with room for plenty of cargo makes the 2019 Leaf a well-rounded electric vehicle with every-day usability. If you want to take the plunge into the world of EVs, this Nissan Leaf is the perfect car.This hatchback has 63,198 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our LEAF's trim level is SV. This Nissan Leaf SV is generously equipped with an upgraded electric motor, dazzling LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams, a vivid 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation and SiriusXM, heated and power-adjustable front bucket seats with lumbar adjustment, piano black and chrome interior inserts, proximity keyless entry with push to start, automatic climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Safety features include blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, and a rearview camera with dynamic guide-lines. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Electric Vehicle
