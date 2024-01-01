Menu
2019 Nissan Leaf SV NO ACCIDENTS!!

HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START <P> Step into the future with the 2019 Nissan Leaf SV, a cutting-edge electric vehicle that combines innovation, efficiency, and style. This remarkable EV offers an impressive range of up to 150 miles on a single charge, ensuring you get where you need to go without compromise. <P> Key Features: <P> Efficient Electric Power: Enjoy zero-emission driving with an electric motor that delivers instant torque and a smooth, quiet ride. <P> Advanced Safety Technology: Stay confident on the road with Nissans Intelligent Mobility, including ProPILOT Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, and more. <P> Innovative Design: The sleek, aerodynamic design not only looks great but also enhances performance and efficiency. <P> Spacious and Comfortable: With a roomy interior, comfortable seating, and modern amenities, every journey is a pleasure. <P> Smart Connectivity: Stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an intuitive touchscreen interface that puts control at your fingertips. <P> Why Choose the 2019 Nissan Leaf SV? <P> The 2019 Nissan Leaf SV isnt just a car; its a statement about your commitment to a sustainable future. With its advanced electric drivetrain, comprehensive safety features, and cutting-edge technology, the Leaf SV is designed to meet the needs of modern drivers. <P> Drive smarter and greener with the 2019 Nissan Leaf SV. Discover the benefits of electric driving and make a positive impact on the environment without sacrificing performance or style. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

140,083 KM

Used

VIN 1N4AZ1CP7KC301042

Stock # RI291270A

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

VIN 1N4AZ1CP7KC301042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RI291270A
  • Mileage 140,083 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START


Step into the future with the 2019 Nissan Leaf SV, a cutting-edge electric vehicle that combines innovation, efficiency, and style. This remarkable EV offers an impressive range of up to 150 miles on a single charge, ensuring you get where you need to go without compromise.


Key Features:


Efficient Electric Power: Enjoy zero-emission driving with an electric motor that delivers instant torque and a smooth, quiet ride.


Advanced Safety Technology: Stay confident on the road with Nissans Intelligent Mobility, including ProPILOT Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, and more.


Innovative Design: The sleek, aerodynamic design not only looks great but also enhances performance and efficiency.


Spacious and Comfortable: With a roomy interior, comfortable seating, and modern amenities, every journey is a pleasure.


Smart Connectivity: Stay connected with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an intuitive touchscreen interface that puts control at your fingertips.


Why Choose the 2019 Nissan Leaf SV?


The 2019 Nissan Leaf SV isn't just a car; it's a statement about your commitment to a sustainable future. With its advanced electric drivetrain, comprehensive safety features, and cutting-edge technology, the Leaf SV is designed to meet the needs of modern drivers.


Drive smarter and greener with the 2019 Nissan Leaf SV. Discover the benefits of electric driving and make a positive impact on the environment without sacrificing performance or style.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Nissan Leaf