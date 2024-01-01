$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Murano
SL AWD - Leather Seats
2019 Nissan Murano
SL AWD - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5N1AZ2MS6KN122624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Nissan Murano features an eye-catching design, a plush cabin, and high-tech standard features. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is SL AWD. This Murano SL sweetens the deal, with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, premium heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats, adaptive cruise control, unique exterior styling, a full-time all-wheel-drive system, and express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment for the driver seat, and lumbar support for both. Other features include LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Additional Features
LED Lights
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Nissan Murano