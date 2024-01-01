$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
AWD S - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
2019 Nissan Qashqai
AWD S - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CR4KW339076
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12345
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With a stylish exterior and a well-appointed and roomy cabin, this 2019 Nissan Qashqai stands out in the competitive crossover segment. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2019 Qashqai is the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and bold design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD S. Experience a smooth urban commute with this Nissan Qashqai S, which is well equipped with features like plush heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a rearview camera. It also includes blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, keyless remote entry, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
