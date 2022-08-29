$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Titan
Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats
89,603KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310009
- Stock #: N159314A
- VIN: 1N6AA1E54KN528607
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Rugged build quality and astounding capability make this 2019 Nissan Titan a great option for a pickup truck that can do it all. This 2019 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This sturdy 2019 Nissan Titan is a valiant attempt at creating a pickup truck that masterfully blends sheer capability and power with comfort and smooth driving dynamics. This truck shines both on and off road, thanks to its punchy powertrain, along with beefy suspension components. With excellent interior ergonomics and impressive connectivity technology, this Nissan XD gets the job done effortlessly, while treating occupants to welcoming comfort.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 89,603 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Titan's trim level is Platinum. Every part of this Platinum Reserve Titan is impressive with a 7 inch touchscreen with NissanConnect navigation, mobile apps like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, voice recognition, Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM traffic and radio, and aux and USB inputs through a Fender premium sound system that keeps you connected while you drive in luxury and safety with features like leather seats, heated and cooled power front captains chairs, heated outboard rear seats, memory settings for driver cockpit, blind spot monitoring, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth phone management, dual zone automatic climate control, remote engine start with intelligent climate control, power tilt/telescoping heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and rain sensing wipers. The exterior oozes style and cool with LED signature automatic on/off headlights with Follow Me Home function and proximity light activation, fog lights, heated power extendable side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, side mirror reverse tilt-down feature, class IV and receivers with 4 and 7 pin connectors, trailer brake controller and light function check, power sliding back window, front and rear sonar parking aid system, spray on bed liner, bed and center console mounted 110V outlet, LED under rail bed lighting, dampened assist tailgate, and exterior Platinum badging. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Memory Seats, Remote Start.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
