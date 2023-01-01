$39,239+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500
Tradesman - Proximity Key - Touchscreen - $162.79 /Wk
2019 RAM 1500
Tradesman - Proximity Key - Touchscreen - $162.79 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$39,239
+ taxes & licensing
59,640KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFCT0KN598305
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P689365AA
- Mileage 59,640 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,640 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Tradesman. Designed to do some serious work, this Ram 1500 Tradesman comes with durable vinyl floors and easy to clean seats, proximity keyless entry, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB and aux input jacks, a useful rear view camera, and cruise control. This awesome pickup truck also comes with power heated side mirrors, an HD suspension, towing equipment, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Tow Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFCT0KN598305.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $162.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,640 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Tradesman. Designed to do some serious work, this Ram 1500 Tradesman comes with durable vinyl floors and easy to clean seats, proximity keyless entry, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB and aux input jacks, a useful rear view camera, and cruise control. This awesome pickup truck also comes with power heated side mirrors, an HD suspension, towing equipment, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Tow Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFCT0KN598305.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $162.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT - Navigation - Leather Seats 31,722 KM $32,698 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels - $139.24 /Wk 0 KM $29,960 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Fit LX-HS - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $97.66 /Wk 77,018 KM $23,540 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,239
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 RAM 1500