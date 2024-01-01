$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Base - Uconnect - Bluetooth
2019 RAM 1500
Base - Uconnect - Bluetooth
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,115KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT2KN689214
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S611696A
- Mileage 165,115 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 165,115 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Base. Built to do some work, this Ram 1500 Tradesman can do some serious moving. With remote keyless entry, Uconnect3, a 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 3.5 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, chrome badging, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors, there is no reason that work needs to be done without comfort or style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFHT2KN689214.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
UConnect
Work Truck
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 RAM 1500