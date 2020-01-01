BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, APPLE & ANDROID PLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR DISTANCE SENSORS, FRONT DISTANCE SENSORS, DUAL A/C, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER REAR WINDOWS, SECOND ROW HEATED SEATS, POWER TAILGATE, AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, PROXIMITY ENTRY, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SIDE STEPS, ALLOY RIMS, LINED BOX, TOW PACKAGE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TOW HOOKS, AIR SUSPENSION, LEATHER INTERIOR.

The 2019 Ram 1500 is all-new and redesigned but hasn't abandoned its successes, namely a unique coil-spring rear suspension that delivers a smooth ride without sacrificing towing or hauling capability. Perhaps the Ram 1500's greatest feat is serving as a blank canvas to build your truck needs around. From work truck to luxury truck, the Ram 1500 offers a broad skill set.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you dont find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and well do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/ *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable).

