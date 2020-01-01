Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps Rear child safety locks Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Seating Manual Adjust Seats Comfort glove box Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start 160 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Carpet Floor Covering Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 4-Way Passenger Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Wheel Centre Hub Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4-Way Driver Seat AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY Urethane Gear Shifter Material

