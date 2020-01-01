Vehicle Features

Seating Bucket Seats Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Black fender flares Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Hemi Badge Stainless steel exhaust Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Front seatback map pockets Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio 4-way adjustable front headrests Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Mobile hotspot internet access GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Off-Road Suspension Illuminated Front Cupholder Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Streaming Audio Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Front Facing Rear Seat Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) 8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Active Noise Control System 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Black Dual Exhaust Tips 1800# Maximum Payload Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.