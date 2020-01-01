WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $5000 from its regular price of $61900. This all-new fifth-generation Ram 1500 makes its debut for the 2019 model year with better styling and more toughness than ever before. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 56,075 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This 1500 Sport is known for its performance styling and hot rod truck feel. Other great features include heated seats and steering wheel, body color bumper, black badging, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, power adjustable pedals, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated power side mirrors, side mirror turn signals, and power folding side mirrors. This Sport 1500 comes standard with the Uconnect4 infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and an 8.4 inch touchscreen. Other features include aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 7 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT8KN757331.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $429.08 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Four-Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Black fender flares
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
Hemi Badge
Stainless steel exhaust
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
4-way adjustable front headrests
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Mobile hotspot internet access
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Off-Road Suspension
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Streaming Audio
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Front Facing Rear Seat
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Active Noise Control System
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
1800# Maximum Payload
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
