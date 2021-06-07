$40,998 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: LF188267A

VIN: 1C6RR7FG2KS675311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,054 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer 6 Speakers Seating Rear Folding Seat Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Additional Features Rear Step Bumper SPEED CONTROL Tip Start Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Radio data system Heated Exterior Mirrors Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Exterior Mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Front wheel independent suspension Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Remote USB Charging Port BLACK SEATS WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Wheel & Sound Group QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS Wheel Centre Hub Radio: 3.0 Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display

