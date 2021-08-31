$39,998 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 9 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8047042

8047042 Stock #: AH9264A

AH9264A VIN: 1C6RR7FGXKS656277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,921 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Rear Folding Seat Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Exterior Rear Step Bumper Heated Exterior Mirrors Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Exterior Mirrors Wheel Centre Hub Convenience Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Front wheel independent suspension Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Remote USB Charging Port Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Radio: 3.0 Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.