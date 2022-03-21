$42,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control - $290 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
21,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788193
- Stock #: NT070350A
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT9KS647194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NT070350A
- Mileage 21,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44288 - Our Price is just $42998!
This Ram 1500 Classic is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has just 21,500 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is ST. This 1500 Classic ST is a serious work truck that comes well equipped with heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control, ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT9KS647194.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $289.50 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $52689 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Front Floor Mats
Rear Folding Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Carpet Floor Covering
Humidity Sensor
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GPS Antenna Input
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
8.4" Touchscreen
Google Android Auto
Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
Rear Step Bumper
Fog Lamps
Body Colour Grille
Body-colour front fascia
Black headlamp bezels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Exterior Mirrors
Sport Performance Hood
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel
Rear Floor Mats
Temperature & Compass Gauge
Electronics Convenience Group
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Front wheel independent suspension
A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control
Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors
Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge
Remote USB Charging Port
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Wheel & Sound Group
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS
Radio: 3.0
Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
Apple CarPlay Capable
1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
Ram 1500 Express Group
Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub
Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAM's Head
Black 4x4 Badge
Black Exterior Badging
Express Black Accents Package
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY (DISC)
7" Colour In-Cluster Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1