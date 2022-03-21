$42,998 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8788193

8788193 Stock #: NT070350A

NT070350A VIN: 1C6RR7FT9KS647194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NT070350A

Mileage 21,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes REAR CAMERA ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Front Floor Mats Rear Folding Seat ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Carpet Floor Covering Humidity Sensor Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders 8.4" Touchscreen Google Android Auto Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Exterior Rear Step Bumper Fog Lamps Body Colour Grille Body-colour front fascia Black headlamp bezels Heated Exterior Mirrors Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Exterior Mirrors Sport Performance Hood WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Wheel Centre Hub USB Mobile Projection Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel Convenience Rear Floor Mats Temperature & Compass Gauge Electronics Convenience Group Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Rear Anti-Roll Bar 17" x 7" aluminum wheels Front wheel independent suspension A/C w/Dual Zone Auto Temperature Control Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Remote USB Charging Port Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Wheel & Sound Group QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS Radio: 3.0 Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Apple CarPlay Capable 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription Ram 1500 Express Group Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Body-Colour Grille w/Black RAM's Head Black 4x4 Badge Black Exterior Badging Express Black Accents Package RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY (DISC) 7" Colour In-Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.