Listing ID: 9396499

9396499 Stock #: N302128A

N302128A VIN: 1C6SRFGTXKN584616

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N302128A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.