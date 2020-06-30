WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
On Sale! Save $5000 on this one, we've marked it down from $79900. This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This comfortable and very capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This low mileage sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has just 20,115 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, Laramie badging and chrome styling, WiFi hotspot, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Am / Fm / Cd Player. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3JL2KG552845.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $564.81 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
