2019 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Windows Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort air Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES Spray in Bedliner PERIMETER ALARM Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Front seatback map pockets Chrome rear step bumper Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Front Bumper Sight Shields Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder LED brakelights 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Laminated Glass Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Mobile hotspot internet access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering GPS Antenna Input Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power Rear Window w/Defroster Illuminated Front Cupholder Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Streaming Audio Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Mechanical Limited Slip Differential ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors AM / FM / CD Player Trailer Tow Brake Controller High-Back Seats Vented/Cooled Seats Wheel Centre Hub Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio Active Noise Control System Passenger Seat 121.1 L Fuel Tank 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear 2-Way Rear Headrests Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat Selectable Tire Fill Alert Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs) Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 8.4" Touchscreen Display Urethane Gear Shifter Material 4360# Maximum Payload

