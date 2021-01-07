2019 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Comfort glove box Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 180 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome rear step bumper Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Front Bumper Sight Shields Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Analog Display Laminated Glass Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Systems Monitor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering GPS Antenna Input Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Streaming Audio Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheel Centre Hub USB Mobile Projection Active Noise Control System Passenger Seat 121.1 L Fuel Tank Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 2-Way Rear Headrests Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Centre Stack Storage Drawer Selectable Tire Fill Alert GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs) Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material 4460# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.