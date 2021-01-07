Menu
2019 RAM 3500

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

BASE - $452 B/W

2019 RAM 3500

BASE - $452 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Sale

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: L306574A
  • VIN: 3C63RRHL7KG515492

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Hurry on this one! Marked down from $87711 - you save $27811. According to Edmunds, the Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 36,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRHL7KG515492.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $451.70 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
glove box
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Analog Display
Laminated Glass
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Systems Monitor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
GPS Antenna Input
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Streaming Audio
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Active Noise Control System
Passenger Seat
121.1 L Fuel Tank
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs)
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
4460# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

