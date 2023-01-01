$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
BASE - $517 B/W
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
137,821KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9577978
- Stock #: N230330A
- VIN: 3C63RRHL4KG523937
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,821 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
To get the job done right the first time, you'll want the Ram 3500 HD on your team. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2019 Ram 3500HD delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 137,821 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRHL4KG523937.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $516.86 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $179, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
