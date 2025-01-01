Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles</p>

2019 Subaru ASCENT

78,060 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12619521

2019 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 12619521
  2. 12619521
  3. 12619521
  4. 12619521
  5. 12619521
  6. 12619521
  7. 12619521
  8. 12619521
  9. 12619521
  10. 12619521
  11. 12619521
  12. 12619521
  13. 12619521
  14. 12619521
  15. 12619521
  16. 12619521
  17. 12619521
  18. 12619521
  19. 12619521
  20. 12619521
  21. 12619521
  22. 12619521
  23. 12619521
  24. 12619521
  25. 12619521
  26. 12619521
  27. 12619521
  28. 12619521
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4WMAPD9K3410189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TN003166A
  • Mileage 78,060 KM

Vehicle Description

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred Long Range w/Ultimate Package for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred Long Range w/Ultimate Package 20,887 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited 106,194 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Tesla Model 3 17,058 KM $40,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Subaru ASCENT