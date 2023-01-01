$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
2019 Subaru Impreza
4-dr Sport AT - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $120.30 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
19,280KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10090527
- Stock #: AG1179
- VIN: 4S3GKAC67K3628783
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,280 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Enter a new era of refinement with the 2019 Subaru Impreza's rich, well designed interior that keeps you and your passengers comfortable and connected. This 2019 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Subaru drivers a distinct breed of people. The 2019 Subaru Impreza is a tribute to you. With a unique blend of style, versatility, capability, and technology that goes afar and above the competition, you'll be driving a car that defines your space in a world of sameness. Make the most of every day with this 2019 Subaru Impreza.This low mileage sedan has just 19,280 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Impreza's trim level is 4-dr Sport AT. This Impreza Sport upgrades to an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. For even more luxury, it packs in a sunroof, heated seats, a power drivers seat, dual zone automatic climate control, automatic headlights, and a leather steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Led Headlights.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $120.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
High Beam Assist
