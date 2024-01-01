$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD - Fast Charging
2019 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD - Fast Charging
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
76,304KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6KF429265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2038
- Mileage 76,304 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Ranging from an accessible and affordable FEV to a real hot performance sedan, this Model 3 is ready to change the game. This 2019 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This sedan has 76,304 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motor: AC Permanent Magnet engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Model 3's trim level is Standard Range Plus RWD. This Standard Range Model 3 was a mid cycle update to the Mid Range Model 3 that was so well loved. This update adds navigation, adaptive cruise, and changes the feel of the interior to a more modern look. Other features, like heated front seats, proximity key, dual zone automatic climate control, metal look trim, digital display with systems monitors, Tesla Autopilot with collision mitigation and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and 360 degree camera monitoring ensure you can stay comfy and safe while a giant touchscreen, smartphone docking with connectivity, 7 speakers, 4 USB ports, and Bluetooth keep you connected and entertained. Exterior style comes in droves with a glass ceiling, chrome window trim and door handles, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with auto tilt down and power folding, and fully automatic LED lighting with fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Trunk, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Ranging from an accessible and affordable FEV to a real hot performance sedan, this Model 3 is ready to change the game. This 2019 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This sedan has 76,304 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motor: AC Permanent Magnet engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Model 3's trim level is Standard Range Plus RWD. This Standard Range Model 3 was a mid cycle update to the Mid Range Model 3 that was so well loved. This update adds navigation, adaptive cruise, and changes the feel of the interior to a more modern look. Other features, like heated front seats, proximity key, dual zone automatic climate control, metal look trim, digital display with systems monitors, Tesla Autopilot with collision mitigation and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and 360 degree camera monitoring ensure you can stay comfy and safe while a giant touchscreen, smartphone docking with connectivity, 7 speakers, 4 USB ports, and Bluetooth keep you connected and entertained. Exterior style comes in droves with a glass ceiling, chrome window trim and door handles, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with auto tilt down and power folding, and fully automatic LED lighting with fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fast Charging, Synthetic Leather Seats, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Power Trunk, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Trunk
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Fast Charging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2022 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali - Cooled Seats - $309.61 /Wk 80,294 KM $82,708 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Charger GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 45,338 KM $53,265 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE - Hybrid - $224.46 /Wk 17,667 KM $59,960 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Tesla Model 3