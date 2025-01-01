Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

96,732 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus LAST CHANCE TO SAVE ON PST!

12345174

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus LAST CHANCE TO SAVE ON PST!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,732KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA5KF403479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,732 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

2019 Tesla Model 3