$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE4800
- Mileage 86,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry
This Toyota Corolla is safe, economical, practical and really fun to drive. This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed.This sedan has 86,155 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading to this Corolla LE is a great choice as it includes heated front seats with premium fabric, automatic climate control, Bi-LED headlight and a sleek 6.1 inch touchscreen display featuring USB 2.0 ports, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a useful rear view camera. Additional features include remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161