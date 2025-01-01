Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

62,122 KM

Details Features

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

12683991

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,122KM
VIN JTNK4RBE2K3045349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UEBA45349
  • Mileage 62,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

2019 Toyota Corolla