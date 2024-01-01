$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, LED Lights, Streaming Audio, Lane Departure Warning, Touchscreen, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key
This Toyota Highlander is ready for your next family adventure with modern tech and a smooth comfortable ride. This 2019 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 61,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE AWD. Stepping up to this all-wheel drive Highlander XLE is a great choice as it comes with plenty of extra premium features such as a power sunroof, leather heated seats, split folding rear seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune premium audio, embedded navigation with voice recognition, 4 USB charging ports and dual zone climate control. Additional style, safety and comfort features include Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot detection, unique aluminum wheels, proximity keyless entry with push button start, foward collision warning, a rear view camera, dynamic radar cruise control plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
