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2019 Toyota Highlander

69,910 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14175724

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,910KM
VIN 5TDJZRFHXKS606045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA06045
  • Mileage 69,910 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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604-857-XXXX

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604-857-2657

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$33,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2019 Toyota Highlander