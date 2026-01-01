$33,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,910KM
VIN 5TDJZRFHXKS606045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA06045
- Mileage 69,910 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2019 Toyota Highlander