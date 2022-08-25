$49,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2019 Toyota Highlander
2019 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
37,228KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9002032
- Stock #: 23UBNA17318
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH8KS717318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA17318
- Mileage 37,228 KM
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PAINT
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1