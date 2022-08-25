2019 Toyota Highlander

$49,999 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 2 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9002032

9002032 Stock #: 23UBNA17318

23UBNA17318 VIN: 5TDDZRFH8KS717318

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UBNA17318

Mileage 37,228 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PAINT Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.