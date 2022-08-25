Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

37,228 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,228KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9002032
  • Stock #: 23UBNA17318
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH8KS717318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA17318
  • Mileage 37,228 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 14,925 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 158,759 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Outl...
 59,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory