Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

106,931 KM

Details Features

$38,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,590

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$38,590

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10491714
  • Stock #: 23UTNA40973
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV3KW040973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA40973
  • Mileage 106,931 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2020 Toyota Prius Pr...
 74,222 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 100,103 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix 5...
 106,000 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory