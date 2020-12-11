Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Apple CarPlay Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Power Tailgate Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Blind Spot Monitoring Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights WIRELESS CHARGING Lane Keep Assist 11 Speakers Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats SofTex Leather Seat Trim 3.177 Axle Ratio Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning Emergency communication system: Entune Safety Connect Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.