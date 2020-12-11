Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

47,737 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Limited - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Limited - Leather Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,737KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6317625
  • Stock #: MT374414A
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV5KC006110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel!

The all new 2019 RAV4 opens a world of excitement while keeping up with the demands of modern life. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Introducing the all new 2019 RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the all new RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this new SUV is still true to its roots of capability. Even if you decide to go with the hybrid drivetrain, don't expect this champion of all weather, all road to disappoint. The all new RAV4 is better than ever. This SUV has 47,737 kms. It's blizzard pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Limited. This top shelf Limited trim is all wheel drive and comes with more luxury than you can imagine. Leather and SofTex ventilated and heated power seats with driver memory setting, sunroof, heated leather steering wheel with audio controls, voice controls, power driver seat, dual zone automatic climate control, a smart key with push button start, fog lamps, rain sensing wipers, power windows, rear privacy glass, rear window defroster, acoustic windshield, a birds eye monitor, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a hands free power liftgate, and a smart key with push button start and keyless entry make this ride feel like a 5 star hotel. For connectivity you get the upgraded 8 inch display with navigation, USB and aux inputs, Entune App Suite Connect, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a premium JBL 9 speaker sound system. With all that comfort and connectivity you get a host of features keeping you safe: an impressive array of airbags, LED daytime running lights and rear lamps, foldable heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic highbeams, puddle lamps, intelligent clearance sonar, downhill assistance, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist with lane and road departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
WIRELESS CHARGING
Lane Keep Assist
11 Speakers
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
SofTex Leather Seat Trim
3.177 Axle Ratio
Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning
Emergency communication system: Entune Safety Connect
Radio: Entune 3.0 Premium Audio w/Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 29,745 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2004 Mercedes-Benz C...
 157,843 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 222,012 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory