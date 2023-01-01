$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
The Padda Auto Sales
604-756-3390
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD Hybrid LE
Location
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2
604-756-3390
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
57,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9684397
- Stock #: A4003
- VIN: 2T3BWRFV9KW001287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Padda Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
The Padda Auto Sales
31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2