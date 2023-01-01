Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

57,000 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

AWD Hybrid LE

Location

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684397
  • Stock #: A4003
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV9KW001287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

