2019 Toyota Sienna

123,464 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger V6

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger V6

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

123,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9563212
  • Stock #: 23UTNA03323
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC9KS003323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA03323
  • Mileage 123,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

