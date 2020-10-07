Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

18,584 KM

Details Description Features

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Off Road - $324 B/W

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Off Road - $324 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

18,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6125262
  • Stock #: AH9175
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN5KX194285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, TRD, Off-Road Ready, Heated Seats, Pedestrian Detection!

Compare at $49438 - Our Price is just $47998!

Toyota's reputation of quality and value don't stop at their cars. This Tacoma is one of the best values in pickup trucks. This 2019 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 18,584 kms. It's gray in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tacoma's trim level is 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Off Road. This TRD Off-Road is ready to take on the toughest trails with ease, while keeping you in the best comfort and connectivity available. LED taillamps, active traction control, trailering package with Class IV hitch and 7 pin connector, power adjustable heated side mirrors with turn signals, rear step bumper, Easy Lift/Lower removable tailgate, advanced motor efficiency technology, garage opener, TRD Off-Road wheels, TRD exclusive styling and badging, skid plates and protector plates for undercarriage, Hill Start Assist, active traction control, crawl control, and a multi-terrain selector keep you rolling no matter what comes while also providing safety and style in truckloads. Unfortunately you cant live on the trail, so on your way pre collision safety system, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, heated front seats, dynamic adaptive cruise control, hands free keyless entry, front recovery hooks, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi information display in instrument cluster, rear view camera, auto dimming rear view mirror, 120V power outlet inside and in the bed, dual zone automatic climate control, power sliding rear privacy glass window, and a 2nd row center console keep all occupants comfortable and assist the driver for those long hauls. Stay connected and entertained with navigation, 7 inch colour display infotainment, voice recognition, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, and AM/FM CD with MP3/WMA playback through a premium audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Trd, Off-road Ready, Heated Seats, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $323.17 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $58816 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Leather shift knob
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear Step Bumper
SPEED CONTROL
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
3.91 Axle Ratio
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger door bin
Garage door transmitter
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
TRD
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy TRD Off-Road
TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim
Radio: Premium Display Audio AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
Pedestrian Detection
Hands Free Keyless Entry
Off-Road Ready
Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

