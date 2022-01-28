$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Access Cab TRD Off Road
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
52,873KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8176144
- Stock #: AB1402AAAA
- VIN: 5TFSZ5AN6KX194792
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1402AAAA
- Mileage 52,873 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Toyota's reputation of quality and value doesn't stop at their cars. This Tacoma is one of the best pickup trucks on the market. This 2019 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Access Cab 4X4 pickup has 52,873 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is 4x4 Access Cab TRD Off Road. Roll up your sleeves and get things done with this premium Tacoma TRD Off Road that includes unique aluminum wheels, trail ready Bilstein shocks, an easy lift & lower tailgate, rear bumper steps, remote keyless entry, LED running lights, heated seats with upgraded TRD seat material, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features navigation, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks. Additional features include a unique mesh black chrome grille, leather steering wheel, power heated mirrors, front fog lights, rear underseat storage, and Toyota Safety Sense which comes with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
