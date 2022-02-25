Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

29,684 KM

Details Description

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Access Cab V6 SR5 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Access Cab V6 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

29,684KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8358129
  • Stock #: BI7741
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN3KX177741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BI7741
  • Mileage 29,684 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road with double cab is a very clean, one owner, low mileage vehicle with no accidents. It comes equipped with all the legendary off-road capabilities of a Tacoma. It has been thoroughly inspected by our Toyota Trained Technicians to be called a TCUV (Toyota Certified Used Vehicle). Price subject to $499 Doc Fee and applicable taxes. Please contact or visit us at Openroad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles in the Fraser Valley!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2014 Honda Accord Cr...
 98,525 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 28,786 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Camry 4-...
 95,649 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory