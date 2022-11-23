Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

71,099 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

4x4 Access Cab L4 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

71,099KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9397639
  • Stock #: TA9473
  • VIN: 5TFSX5EN1KX069473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TA9473
  • Mileage 71,099 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

