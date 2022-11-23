$35,999+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2019 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Access Cab L4 SR5 6A
Location
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
71,099KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9397639
- Stock #: TA9473
- VIN: 5TFSX5EN1KX069473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # TA9473
- Mileage 71,099 KM
Vehicle Features
Standard Package
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1