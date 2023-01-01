Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

51,824 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

51,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9645853
  • Stock #: 23UTNA42052
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8KX042052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,824 KM

Vehicle Features

TRD Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

