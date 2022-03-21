$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
43,584KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8867654
- Stock #: M153164A
- VIN: 1V2TR2CA0KC515647
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,584 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The 2019 VW Atlas has enough interior space that land yacht hardly covers it. This 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
While this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 43,584 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This top of the line VW Atlas offers a truly opulent experience. It is fitted with a premium Fender sound system with 12 speakers and a sub-woofer, multimedia voice control, smartphone App-connect suite, integrated satellite navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, heated and ventilated power adjustable front comfort seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and start, distance pacing cruise control, Vienna perforated leather seat trim, a garage door transmitter, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, dual sunroofs, a power tailgate, front fog lamps, fully automatic headlamps, LED brake lights, multiple cameras for all viewing angles, automated front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot sensors, front and rear collision warning with autonomous braking, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 20 Inch Mejorada Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Heated And Cooled Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Fender Premium Audio System, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated and cooled seats
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Lane Keep Assist
Fender Premium Audio System
Satellite Navigation
Vienna Perforated Leather
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
20 inch Mejorada Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
