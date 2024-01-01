Menu
HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE ENTRY <P> The 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a performance-driven hatchback that combines sporty design with exhilarating power and precision. Under the hood, it boasts a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 228 horsepower, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a thrilling, responsive driving experience. The GTIs signature design elements, including red brake calipers, honeycomb grille accents, and 18-inch alloy wheels, give it a bold, aggressive look that reflects its high-performance capabilities. <P> Inside, the 2019 Golf GTI offers a premium, driver-focused cabin. The iconic plaid sport seats, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, deliver both style and comfort. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Fender audio system for seamless connectivity and entertainment. Advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring ensure confidence on the road. Combining power, agility, and everyday practicality, the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the ultimate hot hatch for driving enthusiasts. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2019 Volkswagen Golf

138,140 KM

VIN 3VW5T7AU7KM012988

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,140 KM

HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE ENTRY


The 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a performance-driven hatchback that combines sporty design with exhilarating power and precision. Under the hood, it boasts a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 228 horsepower, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a thrilling, responsive driving experience. The GTIs signature design elements, including red brake calipers, honeycomb grille accents, and 18-inch alloy wheels, give it a bold, aggressive look that reflects its high-performance capabilities.


Inside, the 2019 Golf GTI offers a premium, driver-focused cabin. The iconic plaid sport seats, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, deliver both style and comfort. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Fender audio system for seamless connectivity and entertainment. Advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring ensure confidence on the road. Combining power, agility, and everyday practicality, the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the ultimate hot hatch for driving enthusiasts.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Manual

