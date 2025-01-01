Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto - 89,660 km - Local • Clean History • No Accidents • Fully Loaded Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is pleased to present this top-trim 2019 Jetta Execline—local BC car with a squeaky-clean history, no accidents, and the right spec. Tasteful outside, premium inside, and surprisingly refined on the road, this Jetta brings German composure with every commute. The Execline trim stacks the good stuff: ventilated leather, Beats audio, twin sunroofs, advanced driver assists, and the crisp 8-speed automatic paired to VW's efficient 1.4T. Features: Execline package - top trim 1.4L TSI turbo - 8-speed automatic Heated and ventilated leather front seats - power driver seat Twin power sunroofs Beats premium audio - 8-speaker system 8-inch touchscreen - integrated navigation - App-Connect Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - SiriusXM Dual-zone automatic climate control Heated steering wheel LED headlights - fog lamps - cornering lights Alloy wheels Blind Spot Monitor - Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Rearview camera Heated exterior mirrors - heated washer jets Keyless entry - push-button start - cruise control Quiet, composed, and fully loaded—this Execline hits the sweet spot for shoppers who want premium kit without the premium price. Drives tight, looks sharp, and is ready for its next chapter. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned - the only dedicated pre-owned store inside the Fraser Valley Automall. Multiple-time AutoTrader Lowest Priced Dealer and 2025 Canadian Consumer Choice Awards recipient for Pre-Owned Auto Dealership of the Year. Every vehicle is inspected and serviced to a high standard so you get superior quality without paying new-car depreciation. We offer $0 down financing and welcome cash buyers - quick approvals, fair terms, no pressure. Visit us at 307-30125 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford BC V2T 6Y9 - fraservalleypreowned.ca.

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # FVE1736
  Mileage 89,660 KM

Vehicle Description

