2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline Auto Local, Clean History, No Accidents
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE1736
- Mileage 89,660 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto - 89,660 km - Local • Clean History • No Accidents • Fully Loaded
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is pleased to present this top-trim 2019 Jetta Execline—local BC car with a squeaky-clean history, no accidents, and the right spec. Tasteful outside, premium inside, and surprisingly refined on the road, this Jetta brings German composure with every commute. The Execline trim stacks the good stuff: ventilated leather, Beats audio, twin sunroofs, advanced driver assists, and the crisp 8-speed automatic paired to VW’s efficient 1.4T.
Features:
Execline package - top trim
1.4L TSI turbo - 8-speed automatic
Heated and ventilated leather front seats - power driver seat
Twin power sunroofs
Beats premium audio - 8-speaker system
8-inch touchscreen - integrated navigation - App-Connect
Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - SiriusXM
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Heated steering wheel
LED headlights - fog lamps - cornering lights
Alloy wheels
Blind Spot Monitor - Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Rearview camera
Heated exterior mirrors - heated washer jets
Keyless entry - push-button start - cruise control
Quiet, composed, and fully loaded—this Execline hits the sweet spot for shoppers who want premium kit without the premium price. Drives tight, looks sharp, and is ready for its next chapter.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned - the only dedicated pre-owned store inside the Fraser Valley Automall. Multiple-time AutoTrader Lowest Priced Dealer and 2025 Canadian Consumer Choice Awards recipient for Pre-Owned Auto Dealership of the Year. Every vehicle is inspected and serviced to a high standard so you get superior quality without paying new-car depreciation. We offer $0 down financing and welcome cash buyers - quick approvals, fair terms, no pressure. Visit us at 307-30125 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford BC V2T 6Y9 - fraservalleypreowned.ca.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
