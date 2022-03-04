Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line Package

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line Package

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8587523
  Stock #: A2929
  VIN: 3VWE57BU5KM023352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!! R-LINE Package, 17-Inch Up Graded Wheels, Sunroof, Sporty Rear Bumper, Driving Assistance-Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot, Rear Traffic, Leather Wrap Steering Wheel. Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Back Up-Camera, Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Gloss-Black Mirrors, and More...

R-LINE Package also offers Electronic Differential Lock That Helps Improve Traction When Accelerating.

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850 Plus Documentation Service Fee of $799 + 12% Tax

 

 

  

Vehicle Features

R-LINE PACKAGE
APPLE CARPLAY
ENDROID AUTO
SUNROOF
ALLOYS
BACK-UP CAMERA
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

