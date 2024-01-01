$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - Apple CarPlay
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - Apple CarPlay
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
169,320KM
Used
VIN 3VV0B7AX4KM147681
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KM147681
- Mileage 169,320 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
For a compact crossover SUV, this Volkswagen Tiguan offers a very comfortable and roomy interior, crafted with high quality standards and excellent materials. This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUV's, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 169,320 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with full time all wheel drive, LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, elegant alloy wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, App-Connect smartphone integration, front adjustable bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear cup holders, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 17 Inch Montana Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Kessy Remote Keyless Entry, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
6.5 in Touchscreen Radio
17 inch Montana Alloy Wheels
KESSY Remote Keyless Entry
