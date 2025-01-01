$34,888+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW X4
xDrive30i - $144.05 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV5807T
- Mileage 99,981 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Collision Assist, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Tuned Suspension
This BMW X4 is a compelling and capable crossover SUV that has a sportier look with its bold design and athleticism. This 2020 BMW X4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This BMW X4 is a real head-turner thanks to its striking coupe-like design and aggressive front end presence. Allow your senses to be tingled by the sheer excitement and driving experience that this modern Sport Activity Coupe offers. Matched only by its luxurious interior, this X4’s muscular lines look even better when you hear its powerful exhaust note under full acceleration.This SUV has 99,981 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X4's trim level is xDrive30i. This X4 was built for style and performance with sport tuned suspension, dual chrome exhaust outlets, 20 inch Y spoke alloy wheels, chrome grille, 2 row sunroof, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, power folding side mirrors, rain sensing wipers, power liftgate, fully automatic LED lighting with front and rear fog lamps, and perimeter approach lights. The interior is just as cool with 10.3 inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay, streaming audio, real-time traffic, navigation, heated seats, driver memory settings, sporty leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, wood trim, leatherette upholstery, ConnectedDrive internet services, front and rear parking sensors, and collision mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, a $995 Document Fee, and a $150 GPS Lot Security fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing>
6043811161