2020 Chevrolet Bolt

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 3 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10449066

10449066 Stock #: AB1810

AB1810 VIN: 1G1FW6S00L4113428

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,324 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features SiriusXM 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.