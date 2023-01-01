2020 Chevrolet Bolt

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 8 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10632831

10632831 Stock #: AB1847

AB1847 VIN: 1G1FZ6S02L4105015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1847

Mileage 37,801 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bose premium audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Additional Features Parking Sensors Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera Lane Change Alert 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.