$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,454KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FY6S07L4133881
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,454 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Big on interior space, this Chevrolet Bolt and its small dimensions make it a very easy car to drive and maneuver. This 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This low mileage hatchback has just 33,454 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT, (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless remote entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, heated front seats, remote vehicle starter, a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Big on interior space, this Chevrolet Bolt and its small dimensions make it a very easy car to drive and maneuver. This 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This low mileage hatchback has just 33,454 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT, (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless remote entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, heated front seats, remote vehicle starter, a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2018 Jeep Compass Altitude - Aluminum Wheels 85,252 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $240.68 /Wk 45,000 KM $56,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Expedition Platinum - Navigation - Sunroof 110,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2020 Chevrolet Bolt