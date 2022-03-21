$62,998+ tax & licensing
$62,998
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss - $382 B/W
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
34,241KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8729186
- Stock #: NE368890A
- VIN: 1GCPYFED4LZ357333
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NE368890A
- Mileage 34,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $64888 - Our Price is just $62998!
This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 34,241 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Stepping up to this LT Trail Boss is a excellent choice as it is loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension, a heavy duty automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. It also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features include signature LED lights, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls on a leather steering wheel, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $381.56 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $79364 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Electronic cruise control
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Off-Road Suspension
Hitch Guidance
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Locking Tailgate
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6-Speaker Audio System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Trailering Package
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
deep-tinted glass
Front wheel independent suspension
4-way manual driver seat adjuster
3.23 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
EZ-lift tailgate
Exterior parking camera rear
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
LED Reflector Headlamps
Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential
Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up)
Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column
Bluetooth® For Phone
Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering
4G LTE
OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable
4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
Teen Driver Technology
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Chevrolet Connected Access capable
LED Cargo Area Lighting
KEYLESS OPEN & START
40/20/40 Front Split-bench Seat
12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Electrical Lock Control Steering Column
Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down
Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down
Power Rear Windows w/Express Down
Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports
Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning
Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets
Front LED Fog Lamps
High-Capacity Air Filter
High Gloss Black Mirror Caps
High Gloss Black Grille
Performance Red Recovery Hooks
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable
2 USB Ports (First Row)
All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO) (AAK)
Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Black Painted Aluminum
Off-Road Suspension w/2" Lift
Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3
