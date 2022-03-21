2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$62,998 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 2 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8729186

8729186 Stock #: NE368890A

NE368890A VIN: 1GCPYFED4LZ357333

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NE368890A

Mileage 34,241 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Steering Wheel Audio Controls SPEED CONTROL Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Remote Vehicle Starter System Electronic cruise control Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Rear Vision Camera Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering SUSPENSION PACKAGE Off-Road Suspension Hitch Guidance Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Locking Tailgate Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6-Speaker Audio System Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Touch Screen Trailering Package rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system deep-tinted glass Front wheel independent suspension 4-way manual driver seat adjuster 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth EZ-lift tailgate Exterior parking camera rear Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler Electric Rear-Window Defogger Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry) Apple CarPlay/Android Auto LED Reflector Headlamps Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up) Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column Bluetooth® For Phone Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering 4G LTE OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre Teen Driver Technology Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System Chevrolet Connected Access capable LED Cargo Area Lighting KEYLESS OPEN & START 40/20/40 Front Split-bench Seat 12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Electrical Lock Control Steering Column Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down Power Rear Windows w/Express Down Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets Front LED Fog Lamps High-Capacity Air Filter High Gloss Black Mirror Caps High Gloss Black Grille Performance Red Recovery Hooks 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Capable 2 USB Ports (First Row) All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO) (AAK) Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Black Painted Aluminum Off-Road Suspension w/2" Lift Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

