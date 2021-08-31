Low Mileage, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth!
Compare at $46348 - Our Price is just $44998!
This stylish Chrysler Pacifica is hands-down the ultimate family vehicle. This 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Designed for the family on the go, this 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever, luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress your neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is for you.This low mileage pickup has just 18,167 kms. It's luxury white pearlcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring. This Touring Pacifica is exactly what its name implies: built for touring. Aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, power driver seat with Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, fog lamps, upgraded suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, tri zone climate control, heated power mirrors, steering wheel cruise and audio control, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, and a rear view camera make sure your travels are easy, comfortable, and well equipped. Making sure everybody stays entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands free communication and streaming audio, USB and aux jack, and 6 speakers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Uconnect, Remote Keyless Entry. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1FG8LR243834.
