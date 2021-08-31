2020 Chrysler Pacifica

$44,998 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 1 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7750263

Stock #: NP368412A

VIN: 2C4RC1FG8LR243834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Luxury White Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NP368412A

Mileage 18,167 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Trip Computer Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Garage door transmitter Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Body-colour door handles Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Front Anti-Roll Bar Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Trailer Tow Wiring Harness Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Trailer Sway Control ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera voltmeter Leather-wrapped steering wheel rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Front heated seats Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 3rd row seats: split-bench Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt UConnect AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Cold Weather Group S Appearance Package 3.25 AXLE RATIO 220-Amp Alternator BLACK SEATS TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3,600 LB RATING S BADGE WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY Apple CarPlay/Android Auto WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM Heavy-Duty Radiator Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround Black Chrysler Wing Grille Badge Black Badging Black Daylight Opening Mouldings Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique Single Rear Overhead DVD System Quick Order Package 27W Cloth Bucket Seats w/Ravine Inserts Hitch w/2" Receiver Cloth Bucket Seats w/S Logo 1st Row Soft Seatback

